InterDigital (IDCC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.34

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.34 and last traded at $63.68, with a volume of 5734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

A number of research firms have commented on IDCC. TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $90.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $406,523.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in InterDigital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

