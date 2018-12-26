Internet Node Token Market Capitalization Tops $6.91 Million (INT)

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. Internet Node Token has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $642,304.00 worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Node Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Node Token alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.11746858 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028771 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00001265 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Internet Node Token Token Profile

INT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,068,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Node Token is intchain.io.

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Node Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Node Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Node Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Node Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.