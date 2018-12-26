Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 26th (ALGN, AOS, BNTGY, CIB, CTMX, DG, EIGR, GES, NDSN, PWR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 26th:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

