Investors Buy Charter Communications (CHTR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $84.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.10 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Charter Communications had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Charter Communications traded down ($10.41) for the day and closed at $273.52

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.94.

The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 752.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,302,000 after buying an additional 3,243,090 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,263,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 34,636.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 347,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,551,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

