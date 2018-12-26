Investors Buy Morgan Stanley (MS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $97.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $65.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.28 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Morgan Stanley had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Morgan Stanley traded down ($0.67) for the day and closed at $37.01

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

