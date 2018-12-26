Investors Sell Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) on Strength (EMTL)

Investors sold shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $0.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $3.69 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $47.39

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

