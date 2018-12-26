Investors Sell WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (SHAG) on Strength (SHAG)

Traders sold shares of WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $1.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.60 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $48.69

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

