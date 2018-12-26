Iradimed (IRMD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iradimed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on Iradimed and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iradimed has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $251.16 million, a PE ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iradimed by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures.

