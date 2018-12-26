Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Irhythm Technologies worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1,067.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $880,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,598.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,176 shares of company stock worth $6,295,264. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

