IVRNET (IVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

IVRNET (CVE:IVI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 227000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59.

IVRNET Company Profile (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, an application service provider, provides e-business applications on an outsource basis through the Ivrnet eServices network in North America. The company develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions, which facilitate automated interaction through phone network and the Internet.

