J C Penney (JCP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. 6,635,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,949,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $320.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.81.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,113,897 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,154 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,871,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 3,772.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,556 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 317,738 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J C Penney Company Profile (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

