Jane Street Group LLC Sells 32,337 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 58.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,337 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $339,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 78,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $638,000.

RFEM stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.2852 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

