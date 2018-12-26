Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 72.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 65,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

