Jazz Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 714 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,052% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 3,334 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $467,460.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $218,387.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,022,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,334 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,490,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (JAZZ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/jazz-pharmaceuticals-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-jazz.html.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.