Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

PAYX opened at $61.64 on Monday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477,303 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,672.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,357,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,250,000 after buying an additional 5,999,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,469,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,481,000 after buying an additional 1,697,545 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,821,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,768,000 after buying an additional 670,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.