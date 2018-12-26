Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Orion Engineered Carbons SA’s Q1 2019 Earnings (OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 108.30%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OEC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.41 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $2,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.