Jefferies Group LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,931 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 608,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

In related news, COO Kirk A. Davis purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory William Freiberg sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,210,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 96,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,550. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NEWM opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. New Media Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Media Investment Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/jefferies-group-llc-has-182000-holdings-in-new-media-investment-group-inc-newm.html.

New Media Investment Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM).

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.