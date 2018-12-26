Jefferies Group LLC Invests $140,000 in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $220.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

