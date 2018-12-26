Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stake in Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339,903 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Pier 1 Imports worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 122,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Argus cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.10 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.79.

Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Pier 1 Imports Inc has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. Pier 1 Imports’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

