Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCAP. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2,099.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 532,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 508,669 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 65.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 582,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 231,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,344,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,782,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 19,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $403,944.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCAP shares. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $387.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.63%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

