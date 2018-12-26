JET8 (J8T) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. JET8 has a market capitalization of $681,141.00 and $13,858.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, JET8 has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.02485017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00148270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00205128 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026138 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026126 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,526,899 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

