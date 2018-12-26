John Bean Technologies (JBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.28

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.28 and last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 3604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 14,909.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 814,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 809,569 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,186,000 after acquiring an additional 333,968 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 243,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,191 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.28” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/john-bean-technologies-jbt-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-66-28.html.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.