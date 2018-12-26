JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (AZN) a GBX 6,900 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,114.16 ($79.89).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 5,961 ($77.89) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

