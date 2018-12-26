JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,409 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 165.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 463,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 288,314 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

