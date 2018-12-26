JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Increased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

