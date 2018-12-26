JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,582,000 after buying an additional 270,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,010,000 after buying an additional 481,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,149,000 after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 6,846,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,209,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,866,000 after buying an additional 206,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

