JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (JPHY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,248,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 328,368 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

