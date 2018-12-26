JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday.
In other JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust news, insider Sian Hansen bought 11,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,065.14 ($14,458.57).
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Company Profile
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
