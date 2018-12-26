Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $324,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 911,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $232.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.57.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

