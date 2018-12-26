Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $466,000 Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,360,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,313,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,296 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,115,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,138,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,659,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,087,000 after purchasing an additional 879,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,932,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Pizzi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,795.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Healy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.36 per share, with a total value of $226,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,979.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,668 shares of company stock worth $1,912,154. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

