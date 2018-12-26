Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $201.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $196,303.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

