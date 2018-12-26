Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.98 Million

Brokerages expect Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) to report $481.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn/Ferry International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.48 million. Korn/Ferry International reported sales of $447.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn/Ferry International.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $39.63. 304,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,375. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

