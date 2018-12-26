Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (PXLG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 128.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of PXLG opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.15 and a 52-week high of $55.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

