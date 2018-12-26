Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Raymond James cut Kosmos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $10.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

In related news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 52,250,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $282,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,405. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 51.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

