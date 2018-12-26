Lam Research (LRCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $123.22

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.22 and last traded at $123.28, with a volume of 1305201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.47.

The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 200,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

