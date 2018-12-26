Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM)’s share price traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 125,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 326,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/laramide-resources-lam-trading-13-2-higher.html.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.