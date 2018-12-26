Legal & General Group Plc Has $90 Million Stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.48% of Devon Energy worth $89,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,297,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,389 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 489,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Capital One Financial lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE DVN opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/legal-general-group-plc-has-90-million-stake-in-devon-energy-corp-dvn.html.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.