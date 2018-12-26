Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,362,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,059 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $93,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 662.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,543,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,455,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

