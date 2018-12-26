Legg Mason US Diversified Core ETF Announces Special Dividend of $1.20 (UDBI)

Legg Mason US Diversified Core ETF (NASDAQ:UDBI) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.2022 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of UDBI stock remained flat at $$25.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804. Legg Mason US Diversified Core ETF has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $33.29.

