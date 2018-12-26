Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,292 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.49% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $27,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 36.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTRPA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

