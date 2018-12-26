Libra Credit (LBA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.49 Million

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Libra Credit token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Kyber Network and IDEX. Libra Credit has a market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.02437706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00146671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00197324 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026829 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026871 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, UEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

