Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 9.32% of Lincoln Electric worth $560,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.42 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

