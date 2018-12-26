Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares traded down 5.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.20. 949,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,501,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Specifically, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $4,199,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,970,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $215,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

