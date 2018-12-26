Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward bought 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,120.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,525.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 2,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 410,188 shares of company stock worth $6,539,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 168,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

