Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Given a GBX 80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 76.71 ($1.00).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 50.94 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In related news, insider Simon Henry purchased 50,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($35,933.62). Also, insider James Lupton purchased 200,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($135,894.42). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 250,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,600.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.