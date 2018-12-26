Loews Co. (L) Stake Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Loews worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 1,286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Loews by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

In other Loews news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 664 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $32,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $73,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

