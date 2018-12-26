Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 57,601.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.12% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $165,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.92 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/louisiana-pacific-co-lpx-holdings-boosted-by-glenmede-trust-co-na.html.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.