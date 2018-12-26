Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Holdings Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859,676 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $44,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

LPX stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.92 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

