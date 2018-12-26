LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,733 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,997 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HP by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,759 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,782 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 11,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 269,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

HPQ opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 28,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $641,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 116,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $2,669,920.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,697,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,842 shares of company stock worth $24,538,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

