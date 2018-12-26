LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $131.91 and a 1-year high of $170.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.3505 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

